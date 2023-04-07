Katsuhiko Nakajima Vows To Stop NOAH 'Outside Invader' GHC Heavyweight Champ Jake Lee

Katsuhiko Nakajima has been a Pro Wrestling NOAH staple for much of his nearly-20 year career.

"I won't let [GHC Champion Jake Lee] steer the helm," the former GHC Heavyweight Champion told Pro Wrestling NOAH recently. "If an outside invader comes in, who will be the one to intercept him? I will."

Nakajima said that he's gotten to know the champion and his offense, noting that Lee's size and strength are his most dangerous assets.

"He is a threat," Nakajima admitted. "But he's only been here three months, right? He's got [the GHC Heavyweight Championship] in just three months. This situation is a threat." While Nakajima notes that he has to avoid Lee's strength, he's excited as it's been a long time since he's faced an opponent as big as Lee.

Lee and Nakajima are set to clash on April 16 in Sendai, which will be Lee's first defense since winning the title from Kaito Kiyomiya on March 19. Nakajima himself is a former two-time GHC Heavyweight Champion. Lee left his home promotion of All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was a former Triple Crown Champion, at the end of 2022 and soon debuted in Pro Wrestling NOAH in January of this year. He aligned himself with Anthony Greene, Jack Morris, Tadasuke, and YO-HEY en route to the GHC title.

Lee says he grew up watching Nakajima wrestle and wants to use his own history against him, hoping that his long-time fandom will give him the edge over the experienced former champion.