Jake Lee Wins GHC Heavyweight Championship From Kaito Kiyomiya In Pro Wrestling NOAH

The newly formed Good Looking Guys faction has gotten its first taste of gold, with its leader, Jake Lee, defeating Kaito Kiyomiya for the illustrious GHC Heavyweight Championship at Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Voyage in Yokohama. The former All Japan Pro-Wrestling star debuted for NOAH earlier this year and has quickly risen to the top of the company, though many were shocked to see him usurp the two-time heavyweight champion just three months into his tenure.

Before losing the legendary championship in Yokohama, Kaito's last successful defense occurred when he defeated Lee's GLG stablemate, Jack Morris, last month at Great Voyage in Osaka. Since then, however, it was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada who got the best of Kiyomiya, attacking the NOAH star and eventually handing him his first singles loss of the year.

Since Okada's emphatic victory over Kiyomiya at Keiji Muto's Retirement Show, Jake Lee has thrown plenty of shade at Kiyomiya, making it his mission to relieve the "smileless champion" of his duties atop the company. With his GHC Heavyweight Championship win in Yokohama, Jake Lee has joined the ranks of the many legendary competitors to hold both the GHC Heavyweight Championship and AJPW's Triple Crown Championship, two-thirds of the Puroresu Grand Slam that also includes the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Ahead of his victory over Kiyomiya, Lee also introduced two new members of Good Looking Guys to the world. Two of NOAH's top juniors, Tadaskue and YO-HEY, confirmed their allegiance to GLG before the main event, with Tadasuke turning his back on KONGO in the process.