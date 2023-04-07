Cody Rhodes Returned To WWE In Part To Work On His Father's A&E Documentary

Cody Rhodes' career story arc has time and time again been shaped and colored by the shadow of Dusty Rhodes' legacy. And apparently, having a hand in telling his late father's story for a new WWE documentary series is one of the main reasons "The American Nightmare" returned to the promotion last year.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes revealed that being able to take on the role of executive producer for A&E's new "WWE Legends" episode on his hall of fame father was "one of the reasons" he made the decision to leave AEW and come back to WWE in early 2022.

Rhodes, who helped found AEW in 2019 and served as an executive vice president of the promotion, shocked the pro wrestling world when he left and came back to WWE. Now, the second-generation star has become one of the faces of the company his father long worked for and has set his sights on capturing WWE's World Championship -– a title his father never won throughout his own legendary career.

The elder Rhodes, known as "The American Dream," is the subject of A&E's "WWE Legends" episode this Sunday.

"WWE and A&E memorializing my father in this documentary has been a blessed experience," Rhodes told Sports Illustrated. "Helping catalog, correct and bring light to Dusty's life was a grand responsibility and one of the reasons I returned to WWE. Seeing the facts that support the legend, make this a beautiful watch for old fans and new fans alike."

Sports Illustrated reported an unaired interview with Dusty will be included in the episode, which also features an interview with Dustin Rhodes, Dusty's eldest son who currently works for AEW.