Swerve Strickland And Prince Nana Discuss Mogul Affiliates And The Embassy Merger

During Friday's live edition of "AEW Rampage," Swerve Strickland revealed that his Mogul Affiliates faction has merged with The Embassy from Ring of Honor. The reveal happened after Darby Allin defeated Lee Morairty as Strickland confronted Allin on the stage to set up a vicious attack by Brian Cage from behind. Following the angle, Lexy Nair caught up with Strickland, Cage, and Prince Nana to clarify what their status is during an interview shared on Twitter.

"Lexy, confusion? Confusion? More like a resolution," Nana said. "Because The Embassy, Mogul Affiliates, along with Brian Cage, The Gates of Agony — Oh, my gosh, 2023 is just beginning, right, Swerve?"

Strickland responded, "2022, I was the best acquisition of AEW, so I thought it was about my time to do the acquiring, you know, coming up with the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions right now. That was a great decision on my part. That's brilliance. We're a conglomerate, we're an enterprise, and we're just getting started. How are we going to operate? Like well-oiled machines. We're just getting started, baby. Hoodies up. You're either with us, or you die."

Cage aligned with The Gates of Agony to form The Embassy at 2022's ROH Supercard of Honor event. By Final Battle in December, the trio beat Dalton Castle and The Boys to win their first ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Their title reign is still intact as they recently beat AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik on March 31. Meanwhile, Strickland formed Mogul Affiliates in December with former WWE signee Parker Boudreaux and Trench. Boudreaux teamed with Strickland on the March 3 episode of "Rampage" but hasn't been seen on screen since.

If you use any quotes from this article, please link back to this post with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.