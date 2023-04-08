Swerve Strickland Reveals New Affiliation On AEW Rampage

Swerve Strickland has found himself new associates.

On last night's "AEW Rampage," Strickland announced that his Mogul Affiliates had reached a merger with another organization and that he would regain 51 percent of ownership in the new conglomerate. Strickland also confirmed that Trench and Parker Boudreaux — both sidelined with undisclosed injuries — were no longer members of his Mogul Affiliates.

"Swerve has joined forces...you'll have to wait and find out," Strickland said via pre-taped promo.

Later in the night, after Darby Allin defeated Lee Moriarty, Strickland appeared on stage and offered Allin a handshake. Just then, Brian Cage blindsided Allin and proceeded to drop him with an F'n5. Thereafter, Prince Nana came on stage and shook hands with Strickland, suggesting that Mogul Affiliates had struck a deal with The Embassy, a stable comprising of Nana, Cage, Toa Liona and Kaun.

It was also announced that Strickland will wrestle Allin in a grudge match on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A statement has just been made by @swerveconfident and @briancagegmsi – it looks like #MogulAffiliates and #TheEmbassy have merged forces, laying waste to @DarbyAllin here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/RflzHyYH4g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

Strickland joined forces with Trench, Boudreaux and rapper Rick Ross on the December 1, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to form the Mogul Affiliates. Ross hasn't appeared on AEW programming since the formation of the stable.

Meanwhile, The Embassy initially debuted as Tully Blanchard Enterprises at ROH's Supercard of Honor XV pay-per-view in April 2022. A few months later, Nana announced that he had purchased the Tully Blanchard Enterprises and reformed The Embassy with Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona & Jonathan Gresham. Ultimately, Gresham was removed from the group after he lost the ROH World Championship and requested his release from AEW/ROH. Most recently, the trio of Cage, Liona and Kaun defeated Metalik, Blake Christian, and AR Fox at last month's Supercard of Honor.