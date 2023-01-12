Swerve Strickland Says Celebrity Is 'Fully Invested' In AEW Role

It's not often that celebrity appearances inside a pro wrestling ring turn out as positively as Grammy-nominee Rick Ross' current run with AEW appears to be going. The "Hustlin'" rapper has made several cameos on AEW television in recent months, taking on a role in the program unfolding between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. In a recent interview with "The Cruz Show," Strickland praised Ross' efforts with AEW and said the athlete-turned-music producer is "fully invested in what we're doing" each week.

"It's a true [scenario of] him coming in and showing his passion for what we do, for who I am, Swerve the brand and stuff, he's really promoting it," Strickland said. "And he's really passionate about us. He's passionate about AEW in general." Ross first appeared in AEW in August 2022, standing side-by-side with Strickland and former tag team partner Lee while the pair cut a promo during their rivalry with The Acclaimed. Last month, Ross made his first extensive AEW appearance when he found himself in the middle of Strickland and Lee as tensions between Swerve in Our Glory came to a head. Ross joined Strickland in turning on Lee, and became part of Strickland's new Mogul Affiliates faction, which also includes Parker Boudreaux and former baseball player Granden Goetzman.

The rapper's cameos have made waves on social media, most memorably when he called Lee "a big m*****f*****" during a live episode of "AEW Dynamite." Ross also said he expects to make more appearances for AEW going forward. "[There's] a good chance that AEW will get more gifts," he told Busted Open Radio. "I like Tony Khan. Tony Khan is a cool m*****f*****, you know what I mean? I feel the energy.

