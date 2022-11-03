Backstage News On Rick Ross' AEW Appearance

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" seemed to be a nonstop cascade of people you know, both in and out of wrestling, suddenly appearing. There was Jeff Jarrett breaking his guitar over Darby Allin's head announcing his presence in AEW. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sitting front row, even getting called out by Chris Jericho. NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata saved Orange Cassidy, and then signed a contract to challenge Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship on "AEW Rampage" this Friday. If anything, "Dynamite" was not a boring show on that front.

In addition, rapper Rick Ross was also there. He participated in a backstage segment with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to help set up an eight-man tag match pitting Strickland, Lee, and the Gunn Club against FTR and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed next week. Evidently, AEW has been trying to get Ross involved in some capacity with the company for some time.

Fightful Select reports that Grapsody's Will Washington first heard of a potential appearance from Ross on AEW programming has been in the works dating back to August. Also, the two-minute interaction between Ross, Strickland, and Lee was done in only one take, signaling that AEW was very impressed with Ross' work. No mention was made of any other appearances for Ross in AEW down the road just yet.

With or without Ross around, Swerve and Lee's ever-teetering alliance will have more than just the eight-man tag next week coming up. The duo is set to challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Titles in the near future, presumably at AEW Full Gear on November 19.