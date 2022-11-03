Chris Jericho Calls Out NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite

At the end of 2020, Chris Jericho became the target of "NBA Twitter," the subsection of Twitter devoted to the National Basketball League. A December episode of "AEW Dynamite" aired after a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, meaning many basketball fans stuck around for some wrestling, and they tore into Jericho, saying he was "built like a baby mama," among other digs his physique. Jericho responded with a photo of himself (then deleted it) and that seemed to be the end of things. But this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," Jericho set his sights on another major sport: football.

During the episode, Jericho took some time before his Ring of Honor World Championship pen challenge title defense to call out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who sitting front row at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. While waiting for his mystery opponent to be revealed, Jericho said he would take on anyone who had ever held a title in ROH. "Tag Champion, Pure Champion, Women's Champion, I don't care. I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's ass!" Jericho exclaimed.

Jackson, who was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was unanimously voted the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2019, did not respond to Jericho's challenge, hanging back and laughing in his seat, seemingly trying to avoid confrontation. Jericho went on to successfully defend his title against former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana, who returned to AEW television in his first "Dynamite" match since November of last year. Jericho has been ROH World Champion since September, when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." It's Jericho's eighth world title reign, which he has dubbed "The Ocho" in reference to the popular 2004 film Dodgeball.