Rick Ross Doubles Down On Comment About AEW Star

During Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite", tensions between Swerve In Our Glory came to a head in a face-to-face confrontation between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland mediated by rapper Rick Ross. One of the most notable parts of the segment came when Ross dropped an f-bomb on live television after he called Keith Lee "a big m*****f*****." On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio", Ross detailed his experience working backstage for the company and doubled down on his earlier remarks about Lee's size.

"He looked like he weighs, [to] me up close, between 360 and 370 [pounds] ...when [he] kind of turned his back to me, I realized the size and width of his shoulders and his trapezoids."

Ross revealed that he wasn't given any direction from backstage when it came to his parts of the segment and mentioned that his grandmother was the first person to introduce him to wrestling in the '80s and '90s when the Wild Samoans and British Bulldog were in the WWF. He added that he loved AEW and commented on whether or not he would ever appear in the company again.

"[There's] a good chance that AEW will get more gifts," Ross said. "I like Tony Khan. Tony Khan is a cool m*****f*****, you know what I mean? I feel the energy. One time for all the wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones that wear the plastic masks. The ones who dragged their belts on the cement as they walked into the arena. I love you guys."

