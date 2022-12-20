Rick Ross To Appear On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite In Key Role

Rapper Rick Ross will mediate a live face-to-face confrontation between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee on the "Holiday Bash: AEW Dynamite" episode this Wednesday.

Strickland and Lee – at odds since their failure to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Acclaimed at Full Gear – nearly came to blows at ROH's Final Battle earlier this month, where Strickland abandoned his tag team partner in a match against Shane Taylor Promotions. In fact, the tensions between Swerve In Our Glory date back to Strickland's kayfabe kidnapping of Billy Gunn in late October. Subsequently, on the 11/2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," an argument ensued in the backstage area between Lee and Strickland, with Lee making it clear he was not in favor of Swerve using underhanded tactics – especially the kidnapping of Gunn. During the segment, Ross first appeared on AEW television to calm down a heated argument between Strickland and Lee.

Although Strickland and Lee have continued to tag despite their recent differences, it appears Wednesday's segment will provide clarity on the future of their union.

Besides the aforementioned segment, the confirmed lineup for "Holiday Bash: AEW Dynamite" includes AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter defending against Hikaru Shida, FTR vs. The Gunns, and Match 5 of the ongoing best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite (No DQ stipulation). AEW has also announced promo segments featuring Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson, both of whom have been in recent rivalries with AEW World Champion MJF.