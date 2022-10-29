Billy Gunn Abducted And Assaulted On AEW Rampage

Over the past couple of months, All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) have been at war with Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee). After failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title at All Out in early September, The Acclaimed received a rematch at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," and this time Caster and Bowens walked out as champions. While the conflict between the teams simmered down for a while, things started back up when Strickland began targeting "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. With Halloween right around the corner, horror came to AEW a few days early.

On last night's edition of "Rampage," Lee was in action. After the big man squashed Serpentico in 14 seconds, Tony Schiavone was prepared to interview Lee, but The Acclaimed made its way out to the ring. Caster and Bowens were there to question Lee about the whereabouts of the absent "Daddy Ass." Lee appeared clueless before Strickland appeared on the video screen.

Strickland was in a dimly lit room, and Gunn's voice could be heard off camera. As the camera panned over, it was revealed that Strickland had kidnapped Gunn and was holding him against his will. In true horror movie fashion, it didn't stop there. Strickland pulled out a pair of pliers and targeted the fingers of Gunn to preventing any future scissoring. After the feed ended, The Acclaimed was in shock, while Lee looked on disappointingly. The Acclaimed looks to get its revenge in a few weeks when the teams collide at Full Gear.