Jorge Masvidal Retires From MMA At UFC 287, Praises Donald Trump

Jorge Masvidal has hung up his gloves. After losing to Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287, the mixed martial artist revealed to Joe Rogan that he's officially retired from the Octagon.

The 38-year-old said that he's proud of everything that he's accomplished throughout his 20-year career, but he's no longer the fighter that he once was. "You know, sometimes your favorite basketball player ain't got that three-pointer no more, your favorite quarter-back loses that right foot. I don't feel the same when I get in here no more, it's been 20 long years," Masvidal told UFC commentator Rogan during his post-match interview.

Masvidal also took the opportunity to thank his fans. "I love all of you. The UFC came here 20 years ago, and it inspired me to chase this dream for 20 years; 50-something fights later, hopefully, I inspired somebody in here to go and fight for theirs — no matter what it is."

The UFC star also gave a shout-out to Donald Trump, who was sitting at ringside alongside his fellow WWE Hall of Famers Kid Rock and Mike Tyson, and the MMA company's President, Dana White. Masvidal described Trump as the "greatest President in the history of the world."

Now that he's stepping away from the Octagon, it will be interesting to see if Masvidal returns to pro wrestling. He appeared on AEW television in 2021 as part of American Top Team's feud with the Jericho Appreciation segment. He also got involved in the action by attacking Chris Jericho with a knee strike on the October 15, 2021 episode of "AEW Rampage."