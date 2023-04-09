NJPW, AJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Teasing Big Announcement For April 12

A sense of normalcy seems to be returning to Japanese wrestling as of late. The return of full-volume crowds and the crowning of fresh new champions have this springtime feeling especially bountiful, and it appears that things are just getting started.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH shared the same video, promising a big announcement on April 12. While details are scarce, the fact that all three promotions shared the same video, which promises to "unite everyone's power," current speculation suggests the announcement will be some kind of jointly produced show, akin to the All Together shows that all three promotions held in 2011 and 2012.

Collaboration has been the name of the game in Japanese wrestling recently, as NJPW and NOAH worked together throughout Keiji Muto's retirement events in January and February. Muto's "Last Love" retirement event featured a clash between then-IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and then GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya. Both champions have since lost their titles to SANADA and Jake Lee respectively. NJPW and NOAH have also run cross-promotional events around Wrestle Kingdom season in Yokohama Arena.

Japanese wrestling fans recently celebrated the return of events that allow cheering, after years of "clap-only" shows due to the restrictions placed on live events by the Japanese Government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's Wrestle Kingdom 17 was the first Tokyo Dome show to allow cheering from fans since 2020, which was a major relief for Will Ospreay.