NWA President Billy Corgan Doesn't Think Tyrus Crossed The Line With His Politics

Tyrus won the NWA World Heavyweight title at Hard Times last year, causing some controversy in the process. The 50-year-old is a regular contributor to FOX News and frequently appears on "Gutfeld," which sees him open up about his right-leaning political views. As such, there are some wrestling fans who associate primarily Tyrus with politics, but NWA President Billy Corgan doesn't pay attention to his critics outside of the ring.

On a recent episode of Under the Ring, Corgan discussed working with Tyrus and revealed why he doesn't care about his personal politics. "Most of the heat around Tyrus is political, and as a person who's been through some of those things myself, I tend not to pay attention to that stuff. Not because it's not important, but because I think a lot of that stuff... there's a lot of energy behind it which has other agendas. And it's not really down to the individual as much as it's like a culture war type of thing."

Corgan continued by saying that NWA is a wrestling company, first and foremost, and Tyrus brings a lot to the table as a performer. "Tyrus brings that old-school heat an Ernie Ladd brought or an Andre the Giant brought. I mean, there's not a lot of guys who, at that size, can bring that level of heat."

The NWA President also praised Tyrus for being a "model employee" during his tenure in NWA thus far, noting that he's enjoyed working alongside him.

