WWE Files To Trademark 'WWE Superstars Of Tomorrow'

WWE files countless trademark claims throughout the year, making sure all the necessary steps are taken to protect any intellectual properties the company has prospective plans for. Throw another claim onto the pile today as WWE has applied to trademark "WWE Superstars of Tomorrow" for the primary areas of "Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling" and "entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media," among others.

This raises the question: Is WWE in the market to add yet another show to its programming slate? WWE has referred to its roster of wrestlers as Superstars for many years, seemingly covering the past, present, and future with such a catch-all term. However, this new claim is much more specific in being specifically about those yet to come.

Could this have any tie-in with the recently announced docuseries for Roku — "WWE Recruits"? That slice of programming, executive produced by John Cena, provides audiences with yet another peek at a select few trying to make it into WWE. Or is this something entirely new? Perhaps either a spotlight show which focuses on young WWE Superstars as they learn the ropes of the business in their first few years? Or a wrestling show built entirely around young talent being showcased as they transition to the main roster? It's anyone's guess at this point, but WWE definitely has designs on doing something with the name.