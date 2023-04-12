Damien Priest Says Dominik Mysterio Now A Star On His Own, Discusses His Improvements

Dominik Mysterio came up short at WrestleMania 39 against his father Rey Mysterio, but that's done little to dent the mark he's made on WWE over the past several months.

Alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley, Dominik has diverged from the path he started on, one that began as the first father-son duo to win the WWE Tag Team Championships, which then turned into a bitter feud and culminated with Rey defeating his son at "The Showcase of the Immortals." Through it all, Priest has seen Dominik develop into a genuine star.

"Dom, he went from being a star with Rey, a star in The Judgement Day, to being his own star," he said on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "It's Dominik Mysterio now, you know? He's his own thing."

Almost no matter the situation, it's difficult for Priest to hide his emotions depending on the reaction Dominik receives. Quite often, it's a string of loud boos, but those reactions continue to get louder.

"I'm watching him from this distance just glow and just do his thing," he continued. "When he's in the ring, and holding the ring with the mic and the crowd's going nuts, I can't help but smile in the background." After always concealing his emotions and internalizing his reactions for the sake of his character, Priest has softened on that. Instead, he's allowing himself to have a good time.

Priest noted what Dominik has improved on. "His timing, his pacing, his demeanor," he added, noting that Dominik knows how to do moves. "He's good in the ring ... but it's his demeanor now, the way he carries himself. Like, he went from being basically a good hand to being a superstar."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.