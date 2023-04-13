Tommy Dreamer On Potential WWE HOF Induction: 'Any Hall Of Fame Is An Honor'

Tommy Dreamer has done it all in wrestling –- he's a talent, a booker, a producer, a radio host. He's worked all over the world, and was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2010. But could that resume also include WWE Hall of Famer –- and would he even want that? Dreamer discussed the matter during a recent interview with PWMania.

When asked if he'd like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he said "Any Hall of Fame is an honor. Would love to, absolutely. It's a great honor to be recognized for your body of work." He pointed out that WrestleMania 40 will be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -– the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling -– so it would make a certain sense next year. But he also added that "if it doesn't happen, [I'm] not going to be devastated. When you have love-appreciation by your peers, that's as good as well." He also acknowledges that the Hall of Fame is "a show" as well, but says "it does mean a lot, though."

In terms of WWE lore alone, Dreamer is a deserving candidate. Dreamer was the beating heart of ECW, nabbing the World Title once, the Tag Titles thrice, and holding a bevy of backstage roles. In WWE proper, Dreamer held the revived ECW Championship and was a regular in the Hardcore Title picture, capturing it 14 times. He was with WWE from the Invasion angle until his release in 2010, though he returned for a few more runs throughout the 2010s.

Dreamer was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2010. If inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he'd join fellow ECW originals The Dudley Boyz and Rob Van Dam.