WrestleMania 39 is now less than a year away, with both nights scheduled to take place in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and April 2. But that doesn’t mean WWE can’t start getting ready for the 40th iteration of WrestleMania in 2024, which they are doing by announcing the location, and dates, for the historic event.

“BREAKING NEWS,” WWE tweeted. “Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host WrestleMania 40, on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024, as first reported by Philadelphia Inquirer and Sports Business Journal.”

Shortly after the announcement, WWE also issued a press release regarding the blockbuster news.

“Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, PHL Sports, and WWE are proud to announce that Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania 40, on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024,” the statement read. “WrestleMania is more than a two-day event; it’s a week-long celebration.

“In addition to WrestleMania, other events will include ‘Friday Night SmackDown’, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and ‘Monday Night Raw’ at Wells Fargo Center as well as other fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. In addition, WWE will also host multiple community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the local region.”

This will be the first WrestleMania to take place in the Northeast since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, which emanated out of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It’s been an even longer wait for Philadelphia wrestling fans, who last experienced a WrestleMania in their city back in 1999 with WrestleMania 15. The event, which took place at the height of the Attitude Era, saw Steve Austin defeat The Rock for the WWE Championship in the first of three major WrestleMania events the two stars would have over the next four years.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]