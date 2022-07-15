WWE announced on July 14 that WrestleMania 39 tickets will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Single and two-day combo tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania Priority Passes will be available next Friday, July 22 at 12 p.m. ET through WWE’s exclusive partner, On Location. The passes include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings, and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

WrestleMania 39 will be taking place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Below is the full press release from WWE:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 14, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WrestleMania will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 am PT. WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register now at Notify Me For Tickets | WWE Live Events. In addition, WrestleMania Priority Passes will be available next Friday, July 22 at 12 Noon ET through exclusive partner On Location at WrestleMania 39 Ticket Packages or by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans an opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. WrestleMania Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional information on WrestleMania Week events will be forthcoming. WrestleMania will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

As noted, the details of the revenue generated for the Dallas/Arlington region for WrestleMania 38 had been revealed this week. It was confirmed that WrestleMania 38 generated $206.5 million in economic impact.

WWE’s next big event is SummerSlam which is on July 30. SummerSlam will see a WrestleMania 38 rematch between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The full card is available here.

