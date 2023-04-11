Eva Marie Constantly In Talks With WWE, Door Always Open For Return

There's no forbidden door for Eva Marie.

The 38-year-old former athlete and model turned pro wrestler has experienced two stints with WWE in the past, and it seems a third may be viable. Marie is currently involved with TYR Sport as an ambassador for their fitness apparel, but during a recent interview with WrestleZone, she claimed the door is always open for another WWE run.

"Of course. That door is always open," Marie said. "I mean, we're in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so that door is definitely one of those things that is always open. I'm definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that's for sure."

Marie first signed with WWE in 2013 and became an inaugural cast member of "Total Divas" on E! Network alongside fellow newcomer JoJo Offerman. She made her televised in-ring debut that October before taking part in several multi-woman matches, including the Divas Championship invitational at WrestleMania 30. In 2015, she transitioned to "WWE NXT" for further in-ring development. While there, she challenged Bayley for the "NXT" Women's Championship and formed an alliance with Nia Jax.

WWE and Marie initially parted ways in 2017, but she returned in the spring of 2021. Now donning pink hair, Marie aligned with Doudrop and feuded with Alexa Bliss, culminating in a singles match at SummerSlam. Marie suffered a loss to Doudrop in September and was released as part of mass cuts in November.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleZone with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.