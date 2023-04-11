Previously Unreleased Audio Surfaces Of Hulk Hogan Discussing Incident At WCW Bash At The Beach 2000
When it comes to naming the most infamous moment of the dying days of WCW, there are almost too many to choose from. But one moment that does stand out among the insanity is the Bash at the Beach 2000 incident. That event started with Jeff Jarrett laying down for Hulk Hogan, then continued on to promos from Hogan and WCW booker Vince Russo, Jarrett regaining the title, and then losing it to Booker T, all in one night.
The whole debacle proved to be Hogan's last appearance in WCW, with Hogan and WCW executive Eric Bischoff later claiming that the incident began as a work, but turned into a shoot following Russo's scathing promo, while Russo has claimed it was a work from top to bottom. Lawsuits were filed, everyone later worked together again in TNA, and seemingly moved on. The incident came back into the spotlight today, when the BubbaArmy YouTube channel posted previously unreleased audio of Hogan appearing on "Bubba the Love Sponge" one day after Bash at the Beach 2000.
While it is unclear what prompted the release of this audio today, it features Hogan discussing the pay-per-view in a way that would contradict Russo, Bischoff, and even his own statements years later. Among Hogan's newly resurfaced claims are that he offered to put Jarrett over clean, attempted to get out of his WCW contract by contacting Turner executive Brad Siegel, and that Russo had no plans for Hogan past Bash at the Beach.
Previously Unreleased Audio Contradicts Later Accounts Of Bash at the Beach 2000
Due to that, Hogan says in the vintage "Bubba the Love Sponge" audio that he decided to use his creative control, which he claims left Russo irate and led to further discussions, and more involvement from Siegel as he read Hogan's contract to Russo. Even after coming to an agreement on the finish, Hogan recalled being on the lookout for a swerve, even suggesting he had weapons with him to fight others off. Ultimately, they wouldn't be needed.
After Jarrett laid down, during which Hogan detailed an animated discussion between the two before he ultimately pinned him, the wrestling legend went to the back, even claiming he was "ready to cry." He further claimed he had his son Nick taken out of the building because he was prepared to attack Russo, before being talked down by WCW head of security Doug Dillinger. Hogan would go on to bash WCW, and even talked about maybe returning to WWE and handing the WCW Title to Vince McMahon, which obviously never came to pass.
It should be noted that Hogan uses similar verbiage towards the end of the interview that he used onscreen at Bash at the Beach 2000, suggesting that this interview may have been part of the purported worked-shoot story WCW was attempting. Given how Hogan would contradict this story years later with alternate accounts, and his general reputation for stretching the truth, the idea cannot be dismissed.