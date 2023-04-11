Previously Unreleased Audio Surfaces Of Hulk Hogan Discussing Incident At WCW Bash At The Beach 2000

When it comes to naming the most infamous moment of the dying days of WCW, there are almost too many to choose from. But one moment that does stand out among the insanity is the Bash at the Beach 2000 incident. That event started with Jeff Jarrett laying down for Hulk Hogan, then continued on to promos from Hogan and WCW booker Vince Russo, Jarrett regaining the title, and then losing it to Booker T, all in one night.

The whole debacle proved to be Hogan's last appearance in WCW, with Hogan and WCW executive Eric Bischoff later claiming that the incident began as a work, but turned into a shoot following Russo's scathing promo, while Russo has claimed it was a work from top to bottom. Lawsuits were filed, everyone later worked together again in TNA, and seemingly moved on. The incident came back into the spotlight today, when the BubbaArmy YouTube channel posted previously unreleased audio of Hogan appearing on "Bubba the Love Sponge" one day after Bash at the Beach 2000.

While it is unclear what prompted the release of this audio today, it features Hogan discussing the pay-per-view in a way that would contradict Russo, Bischoff, and even his own statements years later. Among Hogan's newly resurfaced claims are that he offered to put Jarrett over clean, attempted to get out of his WCW contract by contacting Turner executive Brad Siegel, and that Russo had no plans for Hogan past Bash at the Beach.