Mick Foley Can't Believe WWE Won't Be A Family Business Anymore
The merger of WWE and UFC under Endeavor's corporate umbrella continues to be the talk of wrestling punditry. This time WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts on the union.
"Feels like the Mega Powers of corporate mergers," Foley said on the latest "Foley Is Pod," referring to the tag team of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.
According to Foley, he's noticed a crossover in the UFC-WWE audience, contrary to what he reads in "the newsletters." He said he's always received a warm welcome from UFC fans, fighters, and even UFC President Dana White. Foley went on to say he was fearful of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund buying WWE, as he felt that it would mean that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would end up WWE Champion. Foley also thinks it will be strange for WWE to no longer be completely run by the McMahon family.
No Longer A 'Family Business'
"I'm happy that Endeavor bought it. It seems strange that it's not a family business," Foley said, noting that despite Vince McMahon purchasing the WWE from his father, McMahon took it in a different direction, and made it a national promotion. "In a sense, it was hard work and that work ethic – the McMahon work ethic made WWE what it is today."
Foley also believes Paul "Triple H" Levesque's recent statement that WWE isn't going to change in the wake of the merger.
"I don't expect the in-ring product to change. Maybe there'll be some turnover. I guess that's inevitable."
Foley then whistled and "wooed" at WWE's $9.3 billion valuation. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel recently said that he hopes to have the new company formed by the merger of WWE and UFC ready to go public by the end of the year, setting an optimistic time frame of "4-6 months."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Foley Is Pod" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.