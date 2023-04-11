Mick Foley Can't Believe WWE Won't Be A Family Business Anymore

The merger of WWE and UFC under Endeavor's corporate umbrella continues to be the talk of wrestling punditry. This time WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts on the union.

"Feels like the Mega Powers of corporate mergers," Foley said on the latest "Foley Is Pod," referring to the tag team of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

According to Foley, he's noticed a crossover in the UFC-WWE audience, contrary to what he reads in "the newsletters." He said he's always received a warm welcome from UFC fans, fighters, and even UFC President Dana White. Foley went on to say he was fearful of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund buying WWE, as he felt that it would mean that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would end up WWE Champion. Foley also thinks it will be strange for WWE to no longer be completely run by the McMahon family.