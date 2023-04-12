Kenny Omega Narrates Video For Winnipeg Jets

AEW star Kenny Omega was the narrator for a recent video for the National Hockey League team Winnipeg Jets, which is a team from Omega's hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The video, which can be watched below, is part of a new campaign by the hockey team called "Forever Winnipeg." The Jets won their game against the Minnesota Wild tonight, which was to determine the wild-card playoffs spot in the Western Conference. With the win, the Jets' record for the season stands at 46-32-3.

The IWGP United States Champion also shared the video on Twitter and cheekily tweeted, "What a narration by whoever that mysterious voice was...! Go Jets Go."

Omega, along with The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page, is embroiled in a feud with the Blackpool Combat Club — Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. The BCC's most recent attack was during last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Danielson attacked Paige with a screwdriver, and said that "the house of AEW needs to be fixed."

Moxley and Castagnoli are set to face two friends of Omega and the Bucks, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, on this week's "Dynamite." The last time that Cutler was in the ring to wrestle on "Dynamite" was in October 2021, while Nakazawa was last in the ring when he teamed with Omega to face Eddie Kingston and Moxley on the April 22, 2021, episode of "Dynamite," a match which they lost.

Along with the feud with the BCC, Omega is also busy with the IWGP United States Championship with NJPW announcing a tournament to determine Omega's future opponent.