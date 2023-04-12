Vince Russo Questions Whether Vince McMahon Ever Truly Created Great Characters In WWE

Former wrestling writer and booker Vince Russo has a bone to pick with Vince McMahon's legacy. In a recent interview with "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," Russo lambasted McMahon for not having the creative bona fides that his reputation would suggest, stating that Vince's father was the one to make characters in WWE.

"That was Vince Sr. with the Valiants and Andre and Bruno and Putski and Waldo Von Erich and George 'The Animal' Steele and Baron Von Raschke," Russo said. He also noted that McMahon didn't start creating characters when he bought the company from his father.

"He was taking these characters already made from other territories. [Randy] Savage was already made, [Hulk] Hogan was already made, [Roddy] Piper was already made, Bob Orton was already made. These guys were already made. Now, don't get me wrong, as a promoter, he was putting them on a bigger stage and making them larger than life, but he did not create these people."

According to Russo, Vince's creative contributions to the wrestling business started to show as the Hogans and Savages of the world left the company. "All of a sudden you've got the early '90s, now we've got TL Hopper and The Goon and who, what, and where, and Mantaur," Russo chuckled. Russo then notes that as the early '90s characters waned, suddenly he and Ed Ferrara began creating characters for the Attitude Era. Then after them, Brian Gewirtz "who was responsible for the Ruthless Aggression," which Russo says Vince continued. But he lays the current creative woes at the feet of McMahon.

"At what point did Vince McMahon ever create great characters?" Russo asked once again.

McMahon took a hiatus from creative control of the company during his brief retirement. Since then creative has been handled by Paul Levesque, though McMahon is reportedly giving suggestions again.