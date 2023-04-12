Matt Hardy Loved Seeing The Tag Team Titles Main Event WWE WrestleMania

The first night of WrestleMania 39 ended with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeating Jimmy and Jey Uso to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Tag specialist Matt Hardy was recently asked about that title clash headlining the opening night of "The Show of Shows" and what it meant for tag team wrestling.

"That was great and I loved to see it. I wish they [WWE] would do it more," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I think tag team wrestling is a very special entertaining field in pro wrestling and I think it is very important for it to be highlighted as a main event every now and then."

Hardy believes that the story heading into the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship encounter at WrestleMania 39 was "so amazing" and that he enjoyed how the bout played out on April 1 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The All Elite Wrestling star pointed out that the emotional investment from the fans always enhances a good quality match. Hardy noted that people were really into the characters' journeys and that Owens, Zayn, and the Usos knew how to produce when it came to the in-ring action. The 48-year-old ultimately praised WWE for putting that tag team championship match in the main event slot on the first night of the Hollywood-themed extravaganza.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.