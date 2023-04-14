Deonna Purrazzo Describes Jordynne Grace As The Hardest Hitter She's Ever Faced In Her Life

Professional wrestling hurts. Despite the predetermined nature of its finishes, how wrestlers get there — the strikes, holds, and high-impact maneuvers — still take their toll. But some can be a bit rougher than others, and when talking about the hardest hitter she's ever faced in the ring during a recent Fightful interview, it shouldn't come as a surprise to longtime fans of Impact Wrestling which rival Deonna Purrazzo chose.

"Jordynne Grace doesn't know her own strength," said Purrazzo. "She's so athletic, she can move so fast, she's such a powerhouse, and she just doesn't know it sometimes and gets a little carried away. But I know that when I get in the ring with Jordynne Grace, I have to bring that same intensity and it lets me rise up a little bit."

The former "Champ Champ" specifically highlighted their Knockouts Iron Man Match from 2020 as their most grueling encounter For starters, neither competitor was aware that a 30-minute match was in the cards for them when they arrived at the venue for tapings. According to Purrazzo, they had expected a 10-minute No Disqualification Match to advance their rivalry. But then, they went on to make history and determine the first-ever Knockouts Iron Man.

In the end, Purrazzo may have walked away victorious, but she didn't escape unscathed. After the match, "I was hysterical crying in the car, so beat up," she explained, "and I've never been through that before in my life." Such a battle will never be forgotten for "The Virtuosa."