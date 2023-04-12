Chad Gable Credits Triple H For The Opportunity To Show Off His Technical Prowess

One current WWE Superstar who feels they have benefited from Paul "Triple H" Levesque's regime as the promotion's Chief Content Officer is Chad Gable. In a recent interview, the former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion spoke about how Levesque has permitted him to showcase his natural talent on WWE programming.

"I think the way that Hunter's used me over the past 8-9 months [has] allowed me to show everybody what I can do technically [and] also on the character side of things," Gable said on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast. "And what that does I think in the long term is earns the respect of our fans because they sniff that out."

Gable has faced various opponents on "Raw" in recent weeks, including battling 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in singles action. Although unsuccessful in that bout against "The American Nightmare," the 37-year-old did taste victory against Baron Corbin on the March 6 episode of the Monday night show. According to Gable, Levesque "got" what he needed career-wise going forward when he took over WWE's creative.

"Vince [McMahon] was really behind this character I was doing, the academic stuff, and I really got to get that out there," Gable said. "But I think what Hunter saw and that I needed and wanted, and I think what he also wanted for me, was to show the world what I am capable of doing technically and just match-wise, and from the beginning he gave me those chances."

