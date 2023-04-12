Stevie Ray Reveals That Harlem Heat Almost Went To The WWF

The Harlem Heat amassed a lot of success in WCW, enjoying as many as ten reigns as WCW World Tag Team Champions. In recognition of their illustrious careers, Booker T and Stevie Ray were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class, a move that solidified them as one of the greatest tag teams of the modern era.

Despite all their success in WCW, The Harlem Heat never actually stepped foot inside a WWE ring as a duo. In a recent interview with the "Wrestling Then And Now" podcast, Ray revealed that he and his brother were very close to joining the WWE in the early 1990s, which could have set up potential matches against the likes of Demolition, The Nasty Boys, and even their old WCW foes, The Steiner Brothers.

"Actually, we were about to go to WWF at one point," Ray revealed. "A lot of people don't know that. We had already done all we could possibly do [in WCW] and WWE was talking to us. We were talking behind the scenes, through a liaison, when we were still under contract. Then, all of a sudden, a bunch of people came up to us and said, 'I heard you guys are going to WWF.' I was shocked to hear that. We denied the rumors.

"We would just never admit to it. I'm like OJ [Simpson], bro. I'm obviously admitting to it years later, but at the time, I wasn't going to tell a soul."

Ray admitted that The Harlem Heat "wanted to play their contracts out" and jump to the WWE while still "on good terms" with WCW management. He added that the brothers still had "eight months to a year" left on their WCW deals.