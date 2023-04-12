Tommy Dreamer Cannot Overstate The Importance Of Josh Alexander In Re-Establishing Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander has been with Impact Wrestling since 2019, but it was his work as a singles competitor over the last two years that truly put him on the map as the new face of the company. The 35-year-old went on to become the longest-reigning Impact World Champion, nearly reaching a year before he recently vacated it due to a torn triceps.

During a recent appearance on "Ad Free Shows," Tommy Dreamer touted Alexander's work as it related to carrying the company.

"If you think about the greatness of Josh Alexander, besides his unprecedented title run, there's an old saying in wrestling – get one person over and then another person will follow," Dreamer said. "This year alone, from Hard to Kill... we're coming up on April, four of their shows have all sold out. And they've all been advertised [with] really two main stories, a Josh Alexander story and a Mickie James story."

Dreamer discussed how James was already established, whereas Alexander got over from his hard work. He recalled how Alexander started in a tag team alongside Ethan Page before breaking out on his own in 2021, surpassing everyone's expectations and "outworking everyone in the room." No one was able to dethrone Alexander for the company's top prize, but it was an injury that did it.

"It sucks that this happened for him because he would have just kept on rolling," Dreamer added. "The business that they're doing is different, but Roman Reigns [is coming up on] 1,000 days [and] I don't know who could've beaten Josh Alexander. A tricep injury is the one that beat Josh Alexander."

A new Impact World Champion will be crowned this Sunday at Impact Rebellion when KUSHIDA battles Steve Maclin.

