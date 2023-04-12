Billy Corgan To Show His Face In New Muppets Series Coming To Disney+

When not busy running the National Wrestling Alliance, William Patrick Corgan has been known to play in a fairly-popular band called The Smashing Pumpkins. The NWA President's other job has now landed him a cameo in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Corgan took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that he will be appearing in "The Muppets Mayhem," a new series from Disney+ about the band Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem recording its first album. There is no word on what role Corgan will play, but the trailer features a number of musical luminaries including Zakk Wylde and Tommy Lee reminiscing about Electric Mayhem's influence on them, so it is possible Corgan will make a similar cameo. Along with cameos from rock artists, the show will also feature electronic producers ZEDD and Deadmau5. The series is set to debut on May 5.

The news comes fresh off of Corgan and his band headlining The World Is A Vampire Festival in Mexico City, Mexico, which also featured pro wrestling matches between talent from AAA and the NWA. Corgan recently said that he has been approaching the Smashing Pumpkins with "more joy" as it is no longer his "whole world" due to his work running the NWA.

"You go to the supermarket and it's like, 'Hey, you're the rat in the cage guy.' And I'm like. 'No, I own a tea house, I own a wrestling company, I have little kids and I have friends,'" Corgan explained. "I'm not just a guy that lives in the basement writing songs."