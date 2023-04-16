Eric Bischoff Is Worried About WWE Creative Following Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania Loss

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that the professional wrestling industry is in for a boost.

"Eventually, Tony Khan is gonna have to figure out how to produce a television show," Bischoff said on the latest "83 Weeks" episode. "And when he does, and his ratings start to grow, I think that's going to be a significant evolution of the industry." However, the WWE Hall of Famer feels that WrestleMania 39 left many worried, him included.

"I'm a little concerned about what's gonna happen in WWE, creatively," Bischoff explained. "Everybody was talking about 'WrestleMania, WrestleMania, WrestleMania. Cody/Roman, Cody/Roman, Cody/Roman,' I was excited about that as well, but I was more excited, truthfully, about where WWE was going to go after WrestleMania, because to me the stage was set, there was so much great story there. It was like watching the Kentucky Derby, where my favorite part of the Kentucky Derby is when they bring the horses into the paddock, they're fired up, ready to go, they just want to frickin' run, but you gotta get them into that starting gate."

Bischoff went on to describe the mayhem of handlers controlling the horses as they are ready to run, the one thing they were born for. "That's the way I felt about WWE creative going into WrestleMania."

He thinks that the problem might come down to Vince McMahon, saying that the rumors of McMahon being backstage means that he's heavily involved. Bischoff said there's no such thing as "a little bit involved" when it comes to an "800-pound gorilla alpha dog like Vince McMahon" taking part in creative discussions.

"I'm hoping the WWE doesn't lose creative momentum," Bischoff confessed, and said that it's time for creative to "evolve."