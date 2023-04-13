Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Has Been Handpicking His Opponents And Matches Lately

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been positioned as one of the company's top stars since he joined the promotion in 2019. Furthermore, he appears to have some creative control over his opponents, matches, and storylines, according to recent comments made by his wife, Renee Paquette.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Paquette discussed Moxley's career since he joined AEW. She said that she got goosebumps when he debuted for the company at AEW Double or Nothing 2019, describing it as a "proud wife moment" as it was a culmination of him betting on himself and succeeding. Since then, Moxley had notable feuds with Kenny Omega and faced Bryan Danielson, which spawned some of Paquette's favorite matches of his; however, while praising those bouts, she revealed that her husband got to pick those matches and more.

"I also feel like, in the last however many years, he's kind of been more or less handpicking what his matches were going to be and who his opponents were going to be," she said. Paquette then listed Danielson, Omega, and MJF as some examples of those memorable opponents and match-ups.

Moxley is known for his hardcore matches and for portraying a somewhat demented character on television. That said, Paquette revealed that the Blackpool Combat Club member is much more laidback in real life, confirming that he doesn't blade at home, where he tends to be in husband and dad mode. However, she did say that some of their bedding has been ruined as a result of the wear and tear from his matches.

