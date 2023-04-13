Pat McAfee Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From His Appearance At WWE WrestleMania 39

On the first night of WrestleMania 39, Pat McAfee returned to WWE and defeated the host of "The Show of Shows" The Miz in an impromptu match. The 35-year-old has now shared behind-the-scenes footage of that day on social media, which shows how his surprise appearance was kept under wraps.

The video begins with a montage highlighting McAfee's various WWE appearances over the years. The clip then shows the former NFL player boarding a private jet with Boston Connor, explaining that only a few people knew that he was going to be in Los Angeles, California, to appear on the first night of WrestleMania 39 later that evening. After landing in L.A., McAfee was driven to SoFi Stadium, where he was covered up as he entered a private tour bus to keep out of sight. George Kittle was later shown entering McAfee's bus before the Pennsylvania-born athlete went to answer The Miz's open challenge while wearing a hooded sweater to keep hidden.

The short video continues with McAfee interacting with Snoop Dogg and Miz in the ring before going on to defeat "The A-Lister" in a singles bout, which saw Kittle get involved at ringside. After the match, McAfee is shown returning to his private bus, where he revealed that he had "so much fun" during his surprise appearance. McAfee then receives a hug from his former "WWE SmackDown" broadcast colleague Michael Cole as they discuss his unannounced visit to L.A. The video ends with McAfee exiting a private jet at 5:30 am the following morning after landing back at his starting point.