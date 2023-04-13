WWE Employees To Move Into New HQ This Week

The era of the original "Titan Tower," which opened in 1991, is coming to an end and moving day is almost here for WWE's office staff.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE staff are set to begin moving into the company's new headquarters at 707 Washington Blvd next week, with hopes of having the entire staff moved in by the end of the year. The new headquarters will have office and production in the same building, as production was formerly housed in a separate building, a few blocks away from the company's original headquarters. The building that WWE has moved into is shared with the tobacco titan Phillip Morris, as well as the professional services organization KPMG. WWE's new production will be housed in a seven-story pavilion that used to be the trading floor for Swiss banking company UBS, which used to occupy the complex on 677-707 Washington Blvd.

While Titan Tower is emptying, WWE has yet to put the former headquarters up for sale, though the company has said it would "entertain discussions with interested parties." The company's move continues despite the recent merger with UFC. Both companies will operate as they always have, with WWE maintaining its Stamford, CT headquarters and UFC maintaining its Las Vegas, NV headquarters. WWE and Endeavor announced the merger on April 3, the morning after WrestleMania 39. The acquisition will see Endeavor take a 51% stake in WWE, the first time that the McMahon family have not been majority shareholders of the WWE in its history.