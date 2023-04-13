Nikki And Brie Garcia Used 'Twin Magic' To Switch Places In College Tests, Dating

According to The Garcia Twins, they've been known to use "twin magic" outside the ring.

"We used to [switch places]," Brie Garcia said in an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Both Nikki and Brie said they tried it early in their life, but teachers in elementary and middle school caught on eventually. However, the lack of familiarity between teachers and students in college allowed their skills to flourish.

"When I was better at a subject, I would test for Brie," Nikki Garcia continued, also noting that they would help each other fulfill attendance requirements. But it wasn't just the academic world where Nikki and Brie would deploy twin magic.

"There's this time where I was dating someone," Brie confessed, "but I was in traffic in San Diego and there was this really good-looking guy in a truck ... trying to get my attention and my number, and in my head I'm like 'I can't let this guy go, even though I'm dating someone, so I'm just gonna be Nikki for a second.' So I pretended I was her, gave him my number, went back to the dorms and was like 'you have to go on a date with this guy, he's super cute.'" Nikki did.

"And I was like okay great," Nikki continued, picking up where her sister left off, "and then I decided to tell him the whole story and he was so weirded out, he goes 'wait, I met your sister first?' and I'm like 'oh yeah my twin sister, but it's okay because she's dating someone, so I just took her place,' and he was like 'wait, what?' and there was never a second date."