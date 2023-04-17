Jimmy Hart Reveals That Old WCW Music Is Just Sitting In Limbo

Jimmy Hart has left a mark on the professional wrestling industry after featuring in numerous promotions, from Memphis Wrestling to WCW and WWE. A vocalist for The Gentrys in the 1960s, Hart's background in music ultimately led to him composing songs for big-name superstars like The Honky Tonk Man, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and Sting.

When he appeared recently on "Busted Open Radio," Hart admitted to still earning royalties for the songs before revealing that a lot of the old WCW tunes are wasting away. "We do [still get royalties]," he said. "The thing too, it's like here's what's so strange ... when we [him and Hogan] went to WCW, I did a lot of the music. Eric Bischoff signed us to be part of the music too."

Hart then rattled off a handful of other wrestlers he did music for at the time, including the "WCW Nitro" Girls, Jeff Jarrett, and Eddie Guerrero. But when WWE purchased WCW in 2001, all those songs came with them, and to this date, they've still found no use for them due to some ownership issues. "All those songs, when WWE bought the tapes to all that, they re-dubbed other incidental songs on that," he continued. "They never used any of those songs that we wrote when they put those tapes out."

Instead, they're collecting dust as the years pass by, Hart explained, something that he doesn't seem to think will end anytime soon. Although Ted Turner still owns them, nobody is really doing anything about it or with them. "All those songs, people ask me about 'em all the time," he added. "So they're just kinda sitting in domain down there ... they're just all kinda in limbo down there."

