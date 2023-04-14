WWE SmackDown Preview (4/14): Shinsuke Nakamura Returns, Xavier Woods Vs. LA Knight

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to return to action tonight on "WWE SmackDown" at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The last time "The King of Strong Style" performed on the Friday night show was on November 11, 2022, when Santos Escobar defeated him in the first round of the "SmackDown" World Cup. That was not his most recent televised wrestling-related appearance, however, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion returned to Japan earlier this year to face The Great Muta, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 week, as part of the 60-year-old's retirement tour at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year 2023 show. It has yet to be revealed who Nakamura will be stepping into the ring with on this evening's broadcast.

Seven nights ago on "SmackDown," LA Knight interrupted Xavier Woods and Madcap Moss while they were playing video games to air his frustrations about being omitted from WrestleMania 39. Knight ended up smashing The New Day members' console controller after a confrontation, setting up a one-on-one clash between the pair later tonight. Knight and Woods last faced each other on the March 17 episode of "SmackDown," which saw the 2021 King of the Ring winner pick up the victory.

Matt Riddle saved Sami Zayn from a Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa beating on last week's episode of "SmackDown," with "The Original Bro" seemingly joining forces with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline. Notably, Riddle has unfinished business with Sikoa, after the former "NXT" North American Champion injured him last year. Riddle will likely be seeking further revenge tonight in Lincoln.