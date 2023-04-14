Ric Flair On Vince McMahon Having A Boss: 'Well, That Remains To Be Seen'

Aside from his brief retirement last year which came amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations, Vince McMahon has been steering WWE's ship for multiple decades. Now, following the promotion's merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) under the Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. umbrella, the 77-year-old will be working under Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel as executive chairman of a new sports and entertainment publicly traded company. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently asked about what it was like to now see McMahon have a boss for the first time in his life.

"Well, that remains to be seen [laughing]. I'll have to hear that meeting," Flair said on the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast. "I imagine he's going to be pretty tough to boss around. He may have to negotiate but he's not going to get bossed around, no chance. You gotta be kidding me."

Flair admitted that he doesn't want to see "the Endeavor people" take over wrestling because it is a different animal. "The Nature Boy" thinks McMahon is too smart to let Endeavor personnel control WWE. Flair suggested that he would not like to see the promotion turn out like World Championship Wrestling, where Ted Turner just hired all of his friends to run the organization. He also said that WCW wasn't there today because they let "the other guy" run the company like it was an ATM by paying talent "ten times" what they were worth.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Good Karma Wrestling" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.