Ricochet Was Reduced To Tears Following Lucha Underground Match With Rey Mysterio

Long before he entered the square circle himself, Ricochet looked up to three performers in particular: The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio. And in 2016, he'd have the opportunity to live one of his childhood dreams as he squared off with Mysterio for the first time ever. The bout would be part of the Season 2 finale for "Lucha Underground." Rey Mysterio walked away with the win, but for Ricochet, getting to meet his hero meant so much more than victory of defeat. In an interview with SPORF, Ricochet reflected on all the emotions of having such a meaningful experience.

"That match in 'Lucha Underground' — it was so amazing. It's hard to put into words," he said. "After the match was done, he left and left me in the middle of the ring. He let me get the applause and under the mask I'm crying. Then when we get to the back, I go to his locker room to thank him for the match and I can't even talk. I can't speak, I'm so choked up," he added. "He saw that and, like I said, it's hard to even put into words what he means. It really lit a fire under Ricochet to get to that level."

Of all the competitors Ricochet watched growing up, he named Mysterio as the most influential. Despite his small stature, the newly minted WWE Hall of Famer emerged as WWE's "ultimate underdog," defeating the likes of Batista, Randy Orton, and Kane throughout his career. With Mysterio's ability to defy the odds, Ricochet became inspired.

After their singles match at Lucha Underground, Mysterio and Ricochet would meet again on two more occasions the following year. Now, the two find themselves together in WWE on the "SmackDown" brand.