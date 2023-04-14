WWE NIL Athlete Derrian Gobourne Finishes College Gymnastics Career At NCAA Championships

Could life in WWE be up next for Auburn gymnast Derrian Gobourne? Last night, Gobourne wrapped up her collegiate career at the 2023 NCAA Championships, finishing 2nd in the floor competition with a score of 9.9125 and 22nd overall. However, after a final season where she also was named an All-American, all-SEC, and SEC Specialist of the Year, it's only natural to pivot toward what her post-Auburn plans are, especially as a signee with the WWE "Next In Line" program.

Gobourne became part of the company's second-ever NIL class as WWE hopes to create a direct pipeline between the NCAA and its developmental program at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Through this model, WWE seeks to find its next generation of pro wrestling stars.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. earlier this year, Gobourne said she "didn't grow up watching wrestling at all" but after researching the current roster, she's found "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair to be "someone that I really look up to."

"I saw how she was a glam girl, and everything about her was feminine, and very bedazzled and glam. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this could be so cool,'" she shared. As far as her own character if she chooses to proceed with a future in WWE, Gobourne said she wants to arrive with an open mind."I'm not really familiar with everything there, but that's how I started at Auburn," she said. "I want to take the same approach. I came to Auburn very open and open-minded and open-hearted, and I got so much out of that."