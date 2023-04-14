Renee Paquette Reveals Her Original Idea For The Name Of Her Podcast

When Renee Paquette left WWE in August 2020, there were plenty of questions regarding what she would do next. By the end of the year, she launched her own podcast "Oral Sessions," which is now simply referred to as "The Sessions." However, there was another name that the Canadian broadcaster had in mind if she had launched a podcast under WWE's umbrella.

"As much as I love 'The Sessions,' the name 'The Young and The Wrestlers' is great, and I'm sad that I'll never be able to use it," Paquette said during her latest episode. "Somebody else actually gave me the idea for that. I can't remember who gave me that. I will say that was not my idea, but I love it."

Paquette and "The Sessions" producer Emilio Sparks recalled how they pitched a WWE podcast idea to a board room, but they gave them the "we'll circle back to it" runaround. Paquette ultimately to leave behind her "Renee Young" name upon departing WWE, and her idea of primarily interviewing WWE superstars didn't exactly come to fruition either.

While the WWE idea didn't pan out, Paquette does still interview many wrestlers from all over the world (with several being from AEW) as well as other pop culture figures. Now they've run for nearly three years in partnership with The Volume after only doing eight episodes of their own.

WWE began dabbling in the podcast world in 2019 with the launch of "After the Bell" with Corey Graves hosting. The New Day also had their own podcast that ran until the fall of 2021 before scheduling issues seemingly put an end to the show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Sessions" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.