Wrestlenomics Kicks Off New Weekly Merchandise Report, LWO And FTR Top Rankings

John Cena, the newly revived Latino World Order, The Young Bucks and FTR have been the hottest merchandise sellers for WWE and AEW respectively this past week, according to a new but imperfect reporting system introduced by Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston this week.

The pro wrestling statistician, who has made a name for himself tracking viewership numbers for the top pro wrestling shows, announced Friday that he's adding a new report to his Patreon that aims to track the top merchandise sellers for both WWE and AEW.

Thurston explained that his system uses the companies' online shop listings, which both use a "top sellers" section on their websites. However, as Thurston pointed out, this system is an uncertain measuring stick given that it's not based on any actual internal numbers from the companies or their merchandise distributors themselves.

That said, Thurston explained his weekly ranking system will "count the instances in which any of the related items appeared in the top 10 on the given website within the last seven days."

According to Thurston's unofficial rankings, Cena's "Men's Black John Cena Red, White & Blue T-Shirt" was the No. 1 item in the WWE Shop this past week, while the LWO was the No. 1 category fans purchased. In AEW, the No. 1 selling item was the "Young Bucks (Splatter Gear) AEW Micro Brawler Tag Team 2-Pack," while Jay White's "Switch Blade Era" t-shirt was a close second. As far as categories go, Thurston's rankings showed FTR leading the way.

Thurston also used his formula, which includes a reverse ranking value that takes into account how many days an item has been a top-10 seller that week, to guess which items were the true top sellers at ProWrestlingTees.com. There, Thurston again found The Young Bucks and FTR atop the same lists.