GCW I Can't Feel My Face 2023 Results (4/15): Masha Slamovich Defends GCW Title Against Cole Radrick

Game Changer Wrestling presented I Can't Feel My Face 2023 earlier this evening from Pop's NightClub & Concert Venue in Sauget, Illinois. In a clash for the GCW World Championship, Masha Slamovich defeated Cole Radrick to retain the gold. After that bout, Blake Christian, who defeated Dan the Dad in the opening contest of the evening, teased cashing in his Grab the Brass Ring contract that he captured at Joey Janela's Spring Break 7 on Slamovich but instead opted not to face the reigning champion. Slamovich's next title defense will take place next weekend at GCW Scene of the Crime 2023, where she will defend the belt against Sawyer Wreck.

Elsewhere, Calvin Tankman got the better of Shane Mercer in singles action, Tony Deppen overcame Shazza McKenzie, and Shigehiro Irie, who was performing in GCW for the first time since February 2020, picked up the win against Bryan Keith. As the card continued, THRUSSY's Allie Katch, EFFY, and Dark Sheik emerged victorious against Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and Matthew Justice of the Second Gear Crew in a trios match. Following that bout, Bang Bros' Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated KLD and Jake Lander in tag team action.

In the penultimate match of the night, current GCW Tag Team Champions Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne successfully teamed up with Myron Reed against Gringo Loco, Komander, and Arez. And in the main event, The Rejects' John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley, who are set to challenge Wayne and Oliver for the GCW Tag Team Championship tomorrow at GCW Red Means Green 2023, defeated Ciclope and Miedo Extremo of Los Mazisos in a deathmatch.