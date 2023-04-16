Las Vegas Independent Promotion Future Stars Of Wrestling To Stream Exclusively On FITE+

Just in time for their Day of Reckoning live event on Sunday, April 30, Future Stars of Wrestling — the independent promotion based out of Las Vegas, Nevada — has found a streaming partner: FITE TV's FITE+. "BREAKING NEWS — @FSWVegas events will STREAM LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on #FITEplus beginning with FSW: Day of Reckoning on Sunday, April 30th," FITE TV tweeted. "Enjoy one of the hottest #wrestling promotions out of Vegas for just $7.99/mo."

Last month at FSW Mecca IX, NJPW and Impact Wrestling's Chris Bey successfully defended his FSW Mecca Grand Championship against Johnny Mecca. Fans will know the latter by any number of names, including Johnny Nitro, Johnny Impact, and of course, WWE's John Morrison. Other notable names from that card included fellow Impact star Kenny King, not to mention Bad Dude Tito, who's recently made appearances for NJPW, Impact, and even AEW Dark on March 3, losing to Brian Cage.

FITE+ Pro Wrestling also includes content from Ohio Valley Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, as well as a handful of other independent promotions. FSW launched in 2009 out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and in the past has featured appearances by former stars of WWE, WCW, Impact, and ROH including Matt Hardy, Kevin Nash, Chris Masters, Brian Cage, and Kizarny (Sinn Bodhi).

In fact, in February 2022, Karrion Kross made his FSW debut following his WWE release, defeating Jacob Fatu for the then-vacated FSW Grand Championship. A two-time champion in FSW, Kross now finds himself back with WWE, representing "WWE SmackDown."