Rhea Ripley Discusses The Evolution Of Her Look In WWE

Rhea Ripley's success in WWE has been undeniable in the past year. From joining Judgment Day to winning the Women's Royal Rumble to winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39, Ripley has had an incredible year. One undeniable piece of Ripley's character that makes her stand out is her signature look. On a recent episode of WWE After the Bell, Ripley explained to Corey Graves how her look has evolved throughout her WWE tenure.

"I wanted to cut my hair for a long time, but I was so scared. It's such a scary thing, I always use my hair to hide behind, but one of the guys at the PC was like, 'I think you'd rock short hair. Just do it." And I was like, 'alright I'm gonna do it.' So I cut my hair, and gradually it got shorter every week. Every NXT show, it got shorter and shorter," Ripley said, "But I think I just finally started accepting who I was, and not caring what everyone else thought of me."

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, Ripley began wearing shorter trunks rather than the long pants she had been wearing for years. She recalled how she initially started wearing the pants to cover her leg tattoos, which weren't allowed to be visible. But, because of a gear mishap, Ripley ended up wearing the trunks at Hell in a Cell and they've stuck around since.

"I think it's just more [...] growing up in general," she said, "It's sort of portrayed into my work, and the Rhea Ripley that you see. I narrow it down to confidence, it's all about confidence."