Rhea Ripley got wrestling Twitter buzzing Sunday night by donning short trunks instead of her regular gear at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

While a lot of fans loved her new attire, they should probably temper expectations for the future. After the show, Ripley seemingly confirmed that the outfit change could be a temporary one.

When your gear doesn’t arrive in time… You learn to utilize what you have 😏⚖️ #HIAC #YouAreWelcome — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 6, 2022

God really does work in mysterious ways — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 6, 2022

This was not the first time Ripley was forced to make a last-minute outfit change. In a recent interview, Ripley revealed she once wore Damian Priest’s pants after losing her suitcase while traveling to a WWE show.

“Damian and I have been mates for a long time,” Ripley told 99.5 WKDQ. “We talked about doing intergender tag matches for the longest time since we’re pretty much the same human, our gear is very, very similar, and the way we look at life is pretty similar, I think we act the same, we have the same likes and dislikes. Hell, even when I lost my gear, luckily he was on the show because I wore his pants out and I wrestled in his gear.

“My suitcase fell out of the trunk of my car, it opened out and I lost everything in the suitcase. So, luckily he was on the show and luckily leather pants fit differently on guys because I just pulled them up and they were high-waisted for me but they fit perfectly, it was pretty wild [laughs].”

Ripley, Edge & Priest of The Judgment Day went on to defeat Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan in a Six-Person Match at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Towards the closing stages of the bout, Balor attempted his finisher Coup De Grace on two occasions, but Ripley was there to protect Edge from the top rope move. With Ripley providing resistance, Edge capitalized on the distraction to strike Balor with the Spear for the pin fall victory.

For those who missed Hell in a Cell, you can click here for the complete results.

Hell In a Cell is Rhea Ripley’s natural habitat @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/etRp8UYmIz — scoop🏳️‍🌈🤭 (@RiptideMyFace) June 6, 2022

