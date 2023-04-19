Dalton Castle Opens Up About Back Injury He Suffered During ROH World Title Run

Professional wrestlers are known to work while hurt from time to time; however, whenever anyone gets a serious injury, they should probably take it easy, right? Obviously, the answer is yes, but just like in every other aspect of his presentation, Dalton Castle does things a little differently.

While appearing on a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," the former Ring of Honor World Champion talked about winning that title with a broken back. However, he didn't know that it was broken at the time. "The Part Peacock" assumed that the regular wear and tear of the mat wars was a little worse than usual. And knowing sometime in advance that he would be crowned champion, he was more determined than ever to push through until it was his time to shine.

"I had broken my back a year prior and was unaware of what the injury was," he said. "I just kept ignoring it and dealing with it. I remember for months, I would show up to shows and I would just lay on an ice pack until my music was playing and just go out there and pretend to wrestle somehow. And I knew down the road what the plan was for me, so I couldn't just take time off or tell anybody. I just had to deal with it, which looking back is a really stupid mentality, but also it's why my career is where it is today, so I don't know how it would have been if I went the other route. I don't really regret it. I regret having such weak bones. That's all."