Chris Jericho Explains Why AEW Wembley Show Is A 'Big League Statement'

AEW is currently gearing up for its first-ever All In at Wembley Stadium in London, which Chris Jericho explained to 98 Rock Baltimore is a "big league statement."

The company heading to England is something that has been highly anticipated, but few people speculated that AEW would be putting on a show at the iconic Wembley Stadium. It has led to a lot of excitement, which is something Jericho feels, even though he has performed at some of the largest stadiums in the world throughout his career.

"When I heard Wembley Stadium, I was like super excited because we could've went to the 02 which is cool, been there many times, we could've gone to Craven Cottage," he said. "Wembley takes things to a completely different level and people are like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

Wembley can hold up to 90,000 people at full capacity, and Jericho admitted that he loves reading pundits who claim that AEW will only draw 25,000 people when All In takes place on August, 27, which he doesn't see happening.

"If you build it they will come," he said. "I don't even know what the card is going to be, but I bet you when that ticket goes on sale in about three weeks, people are going to have their foots in their mouths when they see just how many tickets are sold right out of the gate just because AEW is at Wembley ... People don't understand, AEW is very, very hot in England. Our show, Dynamite, is the number one watched pro wrestling show in the country over any other company."

