Pro Wrestling NOAH's Go Shiozaki Returns From Injury

While the GHC Heavyweight Championship is currently being held by newcomer, and outsider Jake Lee, Pro Wrestling NOAH recently welcomed back a legend of the emerald ring.

Before Sunday's championship main event in Sendai, former GHC Heavyweight Champion Go Shiozaki returned to the company, his first time in a NOAH ring since September of last year when he took time away to rehab a likely shoulder injury. Shiozaki's return match has already been scheduled for May 4th in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. He will team with Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura to take on KONGO's Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, and Manabu Soya.

Shiozaki returns to the company just in time for NOAH to team up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling for a co-promoted event on June 9th, All Together Again, the first event of that nature since the last All Together show in 2012. Shiozaki was absent for not only the most recent NJPW vs. NOAH edition of Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena, but also the retirement matches of his former rival Keiji Muto, who retired The Great Muta in January, and Muto's own retirement in February.

The news comes from the same show that saw NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji challenge GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee after Lee's successful defense against Katsuhiko Nakajima. Marufuji and Lee will clash at the same May 4th Sumo Hall show that will play host to Shiozaki's return match. The show will be available on Pro Wrestling NOAH's streaming service Wrestle Universe.