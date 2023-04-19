Kevin Nash Comments On WrestleCon Incident Involving Transphobic Rant From Rick Steiner

Kevin Nash has weighed in on the recent controversy involving fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, who was accused of making transphobic remarks towards Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw at a Wrestlecon signing event on March 31. Nash, who attended the event in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend, revealed he could not ascertain the extent to which Steiner went on his verbal tirade. "I haven't really heard anybody tell me what happened," Nash said on "Kliq This." "I heard that [Shaw] kept coming by and they stood in front of [Steiner's] table. I'm not saying anybody is wrong or right. It's not my job to judge. I feel bad. He was wrong, okay? I mean, there's no doubt about it."

"It actually saddens me," Nash continued. "It saddens me that some people are just on a different wavelength. He didn't realize until it was done that this wasn't 1993 anymore. It doesn't make him an idiot, even some very smart and brilliant people bought into the QAnon bulls–t. Everybody knows my stance," Nash added. "I don't have a problem with anyone's sexual preferences. Everybody is going to get off, everybody needs to get off."

In the aftermath of the controversy, WrestleCon and Impact Wrestling issued strong statements condemning Steiner's alleged actions, and it was reported that Steiner was banned from attending all future WrestleCon events. Furthermore, the wrestling world rallied behind Shaw, with the likes of Sonya Deville, Ricky Morton, Kip Sabian, Marti Belle, and Will Ospreay calling out Steiner for his alleged transphobic comments. Steiner himself has yet to address the incident.